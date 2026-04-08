My characterization of UVA Athletics giving alum Malcolm Brogdon a “fancy job title” with last week’s announcement that Brogdon is now a “strategic advisor” to UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom was prescient.

I submitted a FOIA request for “a copy of any documentation of this – a contract, memorandum of understanding, anything similar.”

The answer back:

“The University of Virginia has no records responsive to your request.”

Which, fine.

A handshake deal between Odom and Brogdon is better than nothing.

The release announcing whatever the relationship is didn’t spell out what being a “strategic advisor” will require out of Brogdon, but as I wrote last week, if nothing else, it signals that Odom is trying to make sure the Tony Bennett Era guys have a pipeline.

I’d been getting questions from readers about that, in the wake of Kyle Guy going out of his way to pick Tennessee to beat Virginia in his NCAA Tournament bracket, which got quite a few comments on Guy’s socials.

Doesn’t matter that he ended up getting it right – it just looked bad.

Guy could have reason to be butthurt over Odom not retaining his as an assistant coach, but then, Guy used that as motivation to try an NBA comeback, though he came up short on that, and is now playing in China.

Anyway, Brogdon is back in the fold, to the point that they gave him a job title, if not an actual job.

“I am honored to be a part of this new era of UVA Basketball,” Brogdon said, per the press release. “I know this is a new role, but I see myself jumping right in and being a resource for the players, coaches and the entire basketball program. I’m excited to return to a place I consider home in what I’m sure will be a meaningful experience for myself and the program.”