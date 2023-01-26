College Basketball: These are the nine teams that fit the profile of a national champion

The average national champ in the 20 years of the KenPom ranked 9.5 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 17.6 in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Of those 20 champs, 15 ranked in the top 30 on both ends of the floor.

Among the other five, three ranked in the top five in offense – the 2007 UNC champs were first in offense, 37th in defense; the 2015 Duke champs were third in offense, 37th in defense; the 2021 Baylor champs were third in offense, 44th in defense.

The other two: the 2003 Syracuse champs were 18th in offense, 31st in defense, and the 2014 UConn champs were 57th in offense and 12th in defense.

You might be able to see the pattern that I see.

The teams that you can, with some confidence, look at as national title contenders are the ones who rank in the top 30 on both ends, and then teams that are really good on one end, at least decent on the other.

Even the outlier, that 2014 UConn team, was among the best in the nation that year on defense.

All of that as context, we’re getting close to Feb. 1, with Selection Sunday seven Sundays away.

I think we have enough in terms of bodies of work to be able to come up with a working list of the teams that we can call legit national title contenders.

Note: I’m giving preference in the rankings below to teams that are more highly-ranked on offense, given the historical trend.

The top tier: Top 30 on both ends

Houston (19-2): eight in offense, fourth in defense Purdue (19-1): fifth in offense, 16th in defense Alabama (18-2): 16th in offense, fifth in defense UConn (16-6): 11th in offense, 14th in defense UCLA (17-3): 22nd in offense, third in defense Texas (17-3): 13th in offense, 27th in defense Virginia (15-3): 18th in offense, 24th in defense Creighton (12-8): 23rd in offense, 21st in defense Kansas (16-4): 25th in offense, 18th in defense

Next tier: Great on one end, good enough on the other

Marquette (16-5): first on offense, 65th on defense Arizona (17-3): 12th on offense, 42nd on defense Tennessee (17-3): 40th on offense, first on defense Saint Mary’s (18-4): 34th on offense, sixth on defense TCU (16-4): 53rd on offense, 10th on defense Iowa State (15-4): 59th on offense, ninth on defense

Tier 3: Good offensive teams that could make a move

Baylor (15-5): second on offense, 90th on defense Gonzaga (17-4): third on offense, 87th on defense Xavier (17-4): fourth on offense, 93rd on defense Ohio State (11-9): ninth on offense, 77th on defense Miami (16-4): 10th on offense, 116th on defense Kentucky (14-6): 19th on offense, 57th on defense

Final group: Not great, but pretty good, on both ends