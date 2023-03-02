Countries
news city of staunton to receive 10k for emergency food and shelter programs
Local

City of Staunton to receive $10K for emergency food and shelter programs

Crystal Graham
Published:
food insecurity
(© Elena Shi – stock.adobe.com)

The United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro got news this week that the City of Staunton has been chosen to receive more than $10,000 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.

A local board will determine how the $10,608 in Congressional funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs. The goal Is to award funds to groups to expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.

The local board will include civic leaders, religious leaders, community leaders and local recipient organizations. The board will recommend which agencies receive these funds and any additional funds that may be made available under this phase of the program.

The City of Staunton was selected by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

The United Way SAW is asking local organizations that serve our citizens in the City of Staunton, in the areas of emergency food and shelter, to apply for funds. Organizations interested in applying should email Kristi Williams at [email protected] to receive the application.

The deadline for applications is March 9, 2023 by 5 p.m.

To be able to receive a grant from the national board, local agencies must meet certain criteria:

  1. be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government
  2. be eligible to receive federal funds
  3. have an accounting system
  4. practice nondiscrimination
  5. have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
  6. if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Organizations that have received funding in the past include Valley Mission, Salvation Army, Sin Barreras, Verona Food Pantry and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

