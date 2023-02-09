City of Staunton prepares for 2024 budget season, public invited to participate in process

A joint work session of Staunton City Council and School Board on January 26 included discussion of the fiscal year 2024 school budget.

Renovations and new construction proposed at Shelburne Middle School and a new maintenance facility are included in the new budget.

“We plan to come with a balanced budget to city council. One way or the other, we’re going to make it work,” Staunton Schools Superintendent Garett Smith said.

Budget work sessions will be held through March and April, and the budget will officially be presented to Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard who will then bring the budget to Staunton City Council on March 23, 2023. City Council is already reviewing information on the fiscal year 2024–2028 capital improvement plan and city staff have been working with the school system for several months.

Two public hearings will also be held during which the community can provide comment on the school system’s budget.

Thursday, March 23

5:00 p.m. City Manager FY 2024 proposed budget presentation

7:30 p.m. public hearing on the proposed tax rate

Thursday, March 30

5:00 p.m. budget work session

Thursday, April 6

5:00 p.m. budget work session

Thursday, April 13

5:00 p.m. budget work session (joint meeting with City Schools)

7:30 p.m. public hearing on all budget ordinances

Thursday, April 20

7:30 p.m. budget work session

Thursday, April 27

5:00 p.m. budget work session

7:30 p.m. consideration of the City Council FY 2024 adopted budget

The public is encouraged to participate in various ways: