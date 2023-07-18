Countries
City of Staunton launches awareness system as part of flood mitigation strategy
Crystal Graham
downtown staunton flash flooding 2020
Image courtesy Staunton Fire and Rescue

A flood awareness system for the City of Staunton is now active – and residents may sign up to get notifications by email or text message.

The new flood awareness system provides real-time data collection, reporting and analysis on local waterways.

As the sensors work together, users will be equipped with more data to better prepare for possible flood events. The water level and rain gauge sensors are part of the flood mitigation strategy in place since the floods of 2020.

“These sensors are the first step in accurately monitoring rainfall and water depth within Staunton’s waterways,” said Environmental Programs Administrator Pete Kesecker. “We’ve got a multi-departmental team working together to put systems in place to provide some advanced warning of a possible major flash flooding event, hopefully giving businesses, patrons, citizens and City staff some time to take appropriate action.”

Additional sensors will be deployed by City staff in the future.

The flood awareness sensors and accompanying website cost $80,000 and was funded by American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds.

For more information, visit www.staunton.va.us/floodawareness

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

