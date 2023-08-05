Charlottesville: Smith AFC pool to close Aug. 19 – Sept. 4 for annual maintenance

At a time when people need relief from the heat more than ever, Charlottesville has decided to shut down all aquatic activities at the Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center.

The Smith AFC pool, services and locker rooms will be closed Aug. 19 to Sept. 4 for annual maintenance.

The pools and locker rooms will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 a.m.

The good news: Smith pool passes will be honored at the Carver Recreation Center during the closure. The Carver Recreation Center is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Swim lessons and classes and recreational and lap swim will be available at Crow Pool located at 1700 Rose Hill Drive next to Walker Upper Elementary School.

Crow Pool hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crow Pool will be closed Sept. 4.

For more information, visit www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec