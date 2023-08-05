Countries
Charlottesville: Smith AFC pool to close Aug. 19 – Sept. 4 for annual maintenance
Charlottesville: Smith AFC pool to close Aug. 19 – Sept. 4 for annual maintenance

Crystal Graham
At a time when people need relief from the heat more than ever, Charlottesville has decided to shut down all aquatic activities at the Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center.

The Smith AFC pool, services and locker rooms will be closed Aug. 19 to Sept. 4 for annual maintenance.

The pools and locker rooms will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 a.m.

The good news: Smith pool passes will be honored at the Carver Recreation Center during the closure. The Carver Recreation Center is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Swim lessons and classes and recreational and lap swim will be available at Crow Pool located at 1700 Rose Hill Drive next to Walker Upper Elementary School.

Crow Pool hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crow Pool will be closed Sept. 4.

For more information, visit www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

