news charlottesville receives grant for planning training related to flood preparedness
Local

Charlottesville receives grant for planning, training related to flood preparedness

Crystal Graham
Published:

charlottesville virginiaThe Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation today announced $51,757,388 in supplemental awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

The City of Charlottesville received $94,276 for resilience planning and staff training.

These newly funded projects will expand flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning and studies throughout Virginia.

“These grants will support important flood protection and resilience efforts for inland and coastal communities across the Commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles. “The impacts of flooding are felt across Virginia and Governor Youngkin continues to make resiliency and flood mitigation efforts a priority for this administration, as is evidenced by the additional $200 million proposed for the Resilient Virginia Revolving Fund in his recent budget amendments to accelerate results for Virginians.”

DCR administers the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund and grant program in cooperation with the Virginia Resources Authority.

“Providing applicants with an opportunity to refine their applications during the supplemental review period, along with the release of additional funds, allows Virginia to support critical projects now. We are looking forward to working with communities across Virginia as we develop the next round of the CFPF, and the initial round of the new Resilient Virginia Revolving Fund in 2023,” said DCR Director Matthew Wells.

The agency anticipates the release of a draft manual for CFPF Round 4 and the newly created Resilient Virginia Revolving Fund in the first quarter of 2023. Consistent with DCR’s commitment to transparency in resilience funding, the draft manuals will be placed on the Virginia Townhall website for a public comment period.

The full list of awarded projects is available at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/dsfpm-cfpf-awards.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

