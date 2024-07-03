Charlottesville Police seize AK-47, ammo after pursuit of convicted felon

Charlottesville Police made an arrest after a 21-year-old man tried to flee a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Alexander Turner, 21, around 10:15 p.m.

Turner, according to a report from the PD, disregarded the officers, then made a three-point turn in the roadway and accelerated at the officers, striking the officers’ vehicle and a parked vehicle.

Officers then pursued the vehicle into the area of 900 block of 1st Street, where the driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Turner was apprehended in the area of Lankford Avenue.

The subsequent investigation of the incident turned up narcotics, an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition.

Turner is facing several charges related to the pursuit and for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.