Charlottesville Police make arrest in connection with February shooting

A Charlottesville man is in custody on charges in connection with a February shooting on Hardy Drive.

Robert James Wayne, 38, of Charlottesville, was arrested after the FBI, DEA and members of the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Team executed a search warrant near the 400 block of 10th Street NW.

Authorities seized four firearms, three semi-automatic and one revolver along with seven rifle magazines and assorted ammunition, approximately 5 pounds of marijuana, approximately 156 grams of cocaine and approximately $4,600 in U.S. currency in the raid.

Wayne, who was also charged in relation to the seizures of the weapons and illegal drugs, is being held at the Albemarle County Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously at (434) 977-4000, or the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.