Charlottesville: Police looking for suspect in attempted abduction on Cabell Avenue

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 800 block of Cabell Avenue Wednesday night for an attempted abduction.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., officers located a female victim who reported that an unknown male attempted to abduct her. She was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The suspect, James Robert Allen, 40, of Suffolk County, allegedly struck multiple vehicles and trees during the ordeal.

Police do not believe that the victim and suspect knew each other prior to this incident.

Allen is currently wanted on the following charges:

18.2-51.6- Strangulation or suffocation of another in violation of Virginial Criminal Code

18.2-47- Abduction in violation of Virginia Criminal Code

Allen has not been located at this time and is believed to be on foot in the area.

If you spot Allen, call 911 and do not approach him.

A heavy law enforcement presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues; assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies has been requested.

If you have any information related to the incident or the whereabouts of James Robert Allen, call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Detective Raines at (434) 970-3266.