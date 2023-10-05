Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Charlottesville: Police looking for suspect in attempted abduction on Cabell Avenue
Local, Police

Charlottesville: Police looking for suspect in attempted abduction on Cabell Avenue

Crystal Graham
Published date:
James Robert Allen
James Robert Allen

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 800 block of Cabell Avenue Wednesday night for an attempted abduction.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., officers located a female victim who reported that an unknown male attempted to abduct her. She was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The suspect, James Robert Allen, 40, of Suffolk County, allegedly struck multiple vehicles and trees during the ordeal.

Police do not believe that the victim and suspect knew each other prior to this incident.

Allen is currently wanted on the following charges:

  • 18.2-51.6- Strangulation or suffocation of another in violation of Virginial Criminal Code
  • 18.2-47- Abduction in violation of Virginia Criminal Code

Allen has not been located at this time and is believed to be on foot in the area.

If you spot Allen, call 911 and do not approach him.

A heavy law enforcement presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues; assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies has been requested.

If you have any information related to the incident or the whereabouts of James Robert Allen, call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Detective Raines at (434) 970-3266.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Ben Cline hedges on who he will support in race to become the next House speaker
2 Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested
3 ‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration
4 Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid
5 Can’t block, can’t tackle: Virginia getting dominated up front on both sides of the ball

Latest News

Dustin Lindsay
Local, Police

Most Wanted: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks armed, dangerous Staunton man

Chris Graham
virginia economy
Politics, Virginia

MAGA billionaires writing big checks to swing Virginia General Assembly elections

Chris Graham

Remember the story about the big-money donations that Glenn Youngkin has been raising to try to swing the 2023 Virginia General Assembly elections?

powerball lottery tickets
U.S. & World

Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion; three people in Virginia win $50K

Crystal Graham

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.4 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night.

South River Greenway
Culture, Local

Waynesboro: South River Greenway extension from North Park to Basic Park likely in 2024

Crystal Graham
healthcare fraud
Police, Virginia

Virginia woman sentenced to seven years in prison for home health care scheme

Crystal Graham
football
Politics, Sports

Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Local, Police

Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy