Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news charlottesville police investigating shootings that injured two people
Local

Charlottesville Police investigating shootings that injured two people

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Police are investigating shooting incidents reported on Monday and in the early-morning hours on Tuesday that each injured one person.

CPD responded at 10 p.m. Monday to a shots fired report in the area of Sixth Street and Garrett Street. This incident resulted in the injury of one male juvenile; the victim has since been treated and released from UVA Medical Center.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:44 a.m., police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Oak Street. This incident resulted in the injury of one, a 30-year-old female who is in stable condition and currently receiving treatment at UVA Medical Center.

If anyone has information pertaining to either case, contact Detective Ronald Stayments at (434) 970-3939 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

hurricane season
, ,

Virginia Tech experts: Severe weather, warming climate to continue in 2023
Crystal Graham
vaping
,

Virginia named among worst in nation for policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use
Crystal Graham

Virginia is listed is among states with the worst policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today.

M&M’s
,

The green M&M is no longer wearing ‘sexy boots’: The latest Tucker Carlson culture war
Chris Graham

I, for one, and this may just be me, but I don’t find the M&M’s spokescandies, in any way, sexy.

ben cline
,

ClineWatch: Back on the Judiciary Committee, Cline is preparing to chase wild geese
Perspectives
guns
,

Now the gun lobby wants to put JR-15s in the hands of our children
Perspectives
,

December 2022 jobs report: Hiring up and more Virginians looking for employment
Rebecca Barnabi
court law
,

Virginia trio sentenced in forced labor case: Woman held against her will for 12 years
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy