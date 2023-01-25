Charlottesville Police investigating shootings that injured two people

Charlottesville Police are investigating shooting incidents reported on Monday and in the early-morning hours on Tuesday that each injured one person.

CPD responded at 10 p.m. Monday to a shots fired report in the area of Sixth Street and Garrett Street. This incident resulted in the injury of one male juvenile; the victim has since been treated and released from UVA Medical Center.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:44 a.m., police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Oak Street. This incident resulted in the injury of one, a 30-year-old female who is in stable condition and currently receiving treatment at UVA Medical Center.

If anyone has information pertaining to either case, contact Detective Ronald Stayments at (434) 970-3939 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.