Charlottesville Police ask for public’s help with stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a black male who stabbed a man who later walked into the University of Virginia Emergency Room on Wednesday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after noon on Jan. 3, police officers were dispatched to the hospital to investigate the incident. According to police, Charlottesville resident Walter Jones was the victim of the stabbing which allegedly occurred in the 900 block of West Street earlier in the day.

The suspect is described as a tall black male in his early to mid-60s wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was provided.

If you have any information related to this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.