Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police ask for public’s help with stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning

Crystal Graham
Published date:
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a black male who stabbed a man who later walked into the University of Virginia Emergency Room on Wednesday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after noon on Jan. 3, police officers were dispatched to the hospital to investigate the incident. According to police, Charlottesville resident Walter Jones was the victim of the stabbing which allegedly occurred in the 900 block of West Street earlier in the day.

The suspect is described as a tall black male in his early to mid-60s wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was provided.

If you have any information related to this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

