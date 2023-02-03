Countries
Local

Charlottesville City Council narrows down list of applicants for open seat to six

Chris Graham
Published:

CharlottesvilleCharlottesville City Council has narrowed the list of candidates for the open seat on the governing body from 20 to six.

City Council will hold a public hearing concerning this appointment on Monday, Feb. 6, during the 6:30 p.m. session of the City Council meeting. The six applicants will be given time to address City Council, and the public will have an opportunity to speak.

City Council will then conduct interviews with each of the applicants.

The City Council will announce its selection at its Feb. 21 meeting.

The newly appointed City Council member will serve until Dec. 31, 2023.

The final six candidates are:
Alex Bryant, Kathy Galvin, Lisa Larson-Torres, Natalie Oschrin, Leah Puryear and Kristin Szakos.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

