Charlottesville area responds to 45 percent more emergency calls during cold chill
Local

Charlottesville area ECC responds to 45 percent more emergency calls during cold chill

Crystal Graham
Published:
ECC Charlottesville UVA Albemarle
Submitted photo

The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center experienced a 45 percent increase in workload compared to last year in part due to the cold temperatures.

Telecommunicators answered a total of 1,933 calls and managed a total of 1,766 dispatched police, fire and EMS incidents from Dec. 23 to 26. Of these calls, 65 were dispatched for burst pipes/trees, lines down; 46 were for motor vehicle collisions, and 19 were for structure fries, chimney fires or similar emergencies.

“Our public safety communications officers tirelessly answered calls and dispatches around the clock to ensure the safety and well-being of our community, and we are extremely grateful for their hard work and dedication,” said Josh Powell, deputy director, support services, ECC. “Their professionalism and commitment to service is truly admirable, and we are proud to have them on our team. We also extend our appreciation to our partner field responders, who worked diligently to handle these emergencies and ensure the safety of our community.

According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, the winter holiday season is a busy time for fire departments, with peaks or near-peaks in cooking fires, candle fires and tree and decoration fires. In addition, the holiday season sees an increase in motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, and other types of incidents that require the assistance of public safety professionals.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

