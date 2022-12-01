Menu
news charlottesville applications being accepted for housing operations and program support
Local/Virginia

Charlottesville: Applications being accepted for housing operations and program support

Crystal Graham
Published:

charlottesville virginiaThe City of Charlottesville has opened the application for funding interest for Housing Operations & Program Support, or HOPS, which was formerly included in the vibrant communities fund applications for housing-related activities.

This competitive application process is open to not-for-profit organizations that engage in affordable housing related activities that may be requesting operational or program type funding.

Organizations must have a substantial presence in the City of Charlottesville and engage in affordable housing activities within the city limits.

Funding will not be guaranteed.

Applications are due by 4 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The application for funding interest can be found here.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

