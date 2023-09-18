Countries
Charlottesville: Application process open for fall Community Police Academy
Local, Police

Crystal Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg citizen academy
Submitted photo, Harrisonburg Citizen Academy

The Charlottesville Police Department is currently accepting applications for its Community Police Academy offered this fall.

The Community Police Academy provides experiential training on the daily operations and functions of the Charlottesville Police Department. Classes are taught by members of CPD, including Chief Michael Kochis, command staff and detectives and officers from specialty units.

Topics covered in the program

  • Introduction and overview of the department
  • Patrol
  • General investigations
  • Forensics
  • Role of Commonwealth’s Attorney office
  • Traffic unit
  • Recruitment and hiring/accreditation
  • Emergency Communications Center (911)
  • Internal affairs
  • Emergency response unit
  • Firearms/Use of force
  • K-9

The deadline to apply is Oct. 6 at noon.

The application is available online. Completed applications may be submitted by email to [email protected]

For more information, contact Sgt. Eric Thomas at (434) 970-3604.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

