Charlottesville: Application process open for fall Community Police Academy

The Charlottesville Police Department is currently accepting applications for its Community Police Academy offered this fall.

The Community Police Academy provides experiential training on the daily operations and functions of the Charlottesville Police Department. Classes are taught by members of CPD, including Chief Michael Kochis, command staff and detectives and officers from specialty units.

Topics covered in the program

Introduction and overview of the department

Patrol

General investigations

Forensics

Role of Commonwealth’s Attorney office

Traffic unit

Recruitment and hiring/accreditation

Emergency Communications Center (911)

Internal affairs

Emergency response unit

Firearms/Use of force

K-9

The deadline to apply is Oct. 6 at noon.

The application is available online. Completed applications may be submitted by email to [email protected]

For more information, contact Sgt. Eric Thomas at (434) 970-3604.