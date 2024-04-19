Countries
Charlie King to return to James Madison University as interim president
Local, Schools

Charlie King to return to James Madison University as interim president

Crystal Graham
Published date:
charlie king interim jmu president
Photo courtesy of JMU

Starting July 1, a familiar face to James Madison University will return to the Harrisonburg campus to serve as interim president.

Charlie King was announced as interim president Friday after a meeting of the Board of Visitors.

King retired in December 2021 after serving as senior vice president of administration and finance at JMU for 25 years.

“Charlie King is uniquely qualified to serve as interim president given his 25-year career at JMU and is someone who has also proven to be a proficient leader on campus, in Richmond and within our local community,” said current Rector Maribeth Herod.

King began his career at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington from 1975 to 1991 in a variety of capacities. He served as assistant dean of students, director of housing, director of housing and food services, director of business services and assistant vice chancellor. Prior to joining JMU, he was vice president for Business Affairs at Radford University from 1991 to 1996.

In 1996, King was hired at JMU. As senior vice president for administration and finance, he oversaw government relations, budget management, business services, finance, human resources, information technology, intercollegiate athletics and university police.

“This decision was thoughtful and done with great confidence knowing there will be a seamless transition of the university’s operations into Charlie’s leadership,” said Herod. “Just as importantly, his established relationships, knowledge of the institution and desire to continue JMU’s upward trajectory will aid greatly upon arrival of the new, incoming president.”

The interim president will serve the institution starting July 1, and until the next president completes their transition.

“Having the opportunity to come back to the university I care so deeply about is a great honor,” said King. “I look forward to supporting JMU during each phase of this transition and am eager to be back on campus.”

In the coming months, additional information will be provided surrounding the presidential transition, search committee, process and timeline.

“As I have stated before, I am extremely confident in the current leadership throughout the university,” Herod said. “I eagerly anticipate the next chapters yet to be written in our university’s story.”

JMU President Jonathan Alger announced March 18 that he was stepping down at the conclusion of the academic year to accept the presidency at American University in Washington, D.C.

Other appointments by the Board of Visitors

  • Suzanne Obenshain to serve as rector of the Board of Visitors
  • Teresa “Terrie” Edwards to serve as vice rector of the Board of Visitors
  • David Kirkpatrick, chief of staff, to serve as the board secretary

The newly named rector and vice rector roles will take effect July 1, and the secretary to the board appointment will begin May 16.

