Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Chain-reaction crashes, 12 (!) in all, snarl traffic on I-64, I-81 in Augusta County
Local, Public Safety

Chain-reaction crashes, 12 (!) in all, snarl traffic on I-64, I-81 in Augusta County

Chris Graham
Published date:
road
(© monticellllo – Shutterstock)

Virginia State Police and area first responders were quite busy Thursday, answering 12 separate traffic crashes in the area of the Interstate 64-Interstate 81 interchange in Augusta County spread out over a five-plus-hour period.

The first crash was reported at 12:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-81 at the 228 mile marker just north of Verona. As traffic slowed to react to that first I-81 crash, two additional crashes occurred in the northbound lanes of I-81 at the 223 mile marker and then at the I-81/I-64 interchange.

Traffic continued to back up due to those crashes.

As troopers worked to clear the initial crashes and keep traffic moving, a two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the 90 mile marker near Fishersville. In that crash, a box truck suddenly stopped for traffic, and a Brinks armored vehicle swerved to the right shoulder to avoid the box truck and was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.

The impact of the crash caused the armored vehicle to run off the road, strike an embankment and overturn. Meanwhile, the tractor-trailer struck the guardrail and then the box truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and the armored vehicle’s driver and passenger were transported to Augusta Health nearby for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, an adult male from Canada, was cited for following too closely.

Then, at 5:45 p.m., VSP responded to a seven-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 at the 91 mile marker.

Several injuries were reported, but none were life-threatening.

That crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Chain-reaction crashes, 12 (!) in all, snarl traffic on I-64, I-81 in Augusta County
2 Augusta County leaders demand that member turn over closed session recordings
3 Three people able to escape house fire in Harrisonburg: No injuries, $125K in damages
4 Waynesboro Schools welcomes new, returning staff to 2023-2024 school year
5 Harrisonburg Police, Fire, 911 plan mass casualty training for Friday morning

Latest News

valley league baseball
Sports

Richmond strands 10 runners in 6-0 loss to Altoona Curve

Chris Graham
job interview
Education, U.S.

A dream job could be a college choice away

Rebecca Barnabi

Each college or university provides certain specialties, but some provide students the opportunity to obtain their dream jobs.

ben cline
Columns, Politics

Why did Ben Cline misrepresent the Devon Archer testimony on the Bidens?

Chris Graham

Sixth District Republican Congressman Ben Cline tweeted on Monday about the closed-door testimony of Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

Education, Local

Waynesboro Schools welcomes new, returning staff to 2023-2024 school year

Rebecca Barnabi
FOIA
Local, Politics

Augusta County leaders demand that member turn over closed session recordings

Chris Graham
norfolk
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia Beach pedestrian struck, killed by dump truck backing up in parking lot

Chris Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk walks off Charlotte with 10th inning homer from Josh Lester in 3-1 win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy