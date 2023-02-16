Cat’s Cradle sets goal to raise $75,000 in ‘Beat the Heat’ challenge

Cat’s Cradle is hosting “Beat the Heat” through April 1 to help prevent unwanted litters of kittens in the area.

Based in Harrisonburg, Cat’s Cradle is a nonprofit that assists lower-income pet owners in getting cats spayed or neutered.

The time of year when cats go into heat is right around the corner, and unaltered cats can have two or three litters each year.

“Without Cat’s Cradle on the front lines of kitten season, shelters would become overrun and euthanasia rates would spike as a result,” Cat’s Cradle board member Michael Hickman said. “Jackie Zehring and RZ Foundation’s support shows just how vital they believe this Challenge is.”

In 2022, through Cat’s Cradle’s efforts, a record 3,130 cats were spayed or neutered, preventing thousands of unwanted kittens in the Valley. A crucial part of the success of Cat’s Cradle is the “Beat the Heat” Challenge. This year, the nonprofit received $30,000 in matching funds from two benefactors. Cat’s Cradle’s goal for 2023 is to raise $75,000 and fund approximately 1/3 of the cost of spay/neuter surgeries throughout the year.

Donations are welcome online, or visit Cat’s Cradle’s Facebook page.