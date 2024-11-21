Countries
Virginia News

Carroll County: Cleveland man, woman dead after Mercedes Benz crashes on I-77

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Carroll County police emergency fire accident
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A fatal multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Interstate 77 in Carroll County killed a man and a woman from Cleveland, Ohio.

Nicholas R. Oleski, 34, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.  His passenger, Justine A. Hitchcock, 34, of Cleveland, Ohio, died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 2:55 a.m. on I-77 at the nine-mile marker, according to Matthew Demlein, the interim public relations director for Virginia State Police.

A Mercedes Benz CLA250, driven by Oleski, was heading northbound in Carroll County when the vehicle went off of the left side of the interstate. His Mercedes struck the end of the guardrail, and then spun back onto the interstate, where it was struck by a driver in a Ford F450. 

The Mercedes then spun again into the side of a Volvo tractor trailer. The Volvo truck went off the right side of the road, while the Mercedes spun into a Peterbilt tractor trailer. 

The Mercedes came to rest off of the right side of the interstate.

None of the other drivers or passengers suffered any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

