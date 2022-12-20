Carolyn Dull: ‘It was a privilege to help the city in any way I can’

Carolyn Dull’s tenure on Staunton City Council comes to a close this month after serving on Council since 2006 and serving as mayor from 2014 through 2020.

She did not seek re-election in November.

A resident of Staunton since she was six months old, she decided to serve when Jean Donovan announced she wasn’t going to run again. Dull said her daughter was grown and she had quit performing with her band because of the travel required. So, she said, she had free time.

“My thought was that if people wanted me to do the job, they would vote for me. And if not, I was absolved and would find other interests to pursue,” Dull said. “I love Staunton, its history and its people, and I though with my education and experience as a CPA, I might be useful.”

She said she was amazed when she won a seat on Council – even without The News Leader’s endorsement.

“It was and continues to be an honor and privilege to help the city in way I can.”

As a child, she didn’t have political ambitions and certainly never expected to be mayor.

“It never occurred to me in my youth that I would ever be mayor, but it was a wonderful experience,” she said. “I was happy to be a part of a civil, collaborative team on Council for most of my years of service, and I thought very highly and respected most of them.”

Brenda Mead and Terry Holmes, both whose terms also expire this month, are examples of citizens who served to help make Staunton the best it can be, according to Dull.

Throughout her 16-year service to Staunton, a few accomplishments stand out that she enjoyed helping make happen.

The deal with the Commonwealth to purchase the land where the former Western State Hospital was located (now Staunton Crossing) was very important on several levels. First, we ensured the continuation of Western State here in Staunton because there was a possibility that it would have been consolidated with Eastern State and the loss of all those jobs would have been significant. Next, this was the largest available tract of land to sell to developers who would be building projects to provide our citizens with “career-type jobs” (salaries high enough to buy a house and raise a family). That way our children wouldn’t have to move away when they are grown to find work. We sold 25 acres for retail and hotels and those revenues are currently paying the debt service. We are on our way to becoming a Tier 4 site.

Assisting the Frontier Culture Museum and Foundation with their efforts to develop commercial properties on their excess land. This helped guarantee the continued success of that museum.

Developing our city through tourism marketing and other efforts to attract not only visitors, but young people who are moving here because of the culture of arts, architecture, history, safety, natural beauty, and friendly people. Our population is increasing every day and has created a housing shortage that will be addressed in part by our approval of a total of approximately 300 new apartments in various locations around the city.

Finding HUD funds. I was in my chiropractor’s waiting room in Harrisonburg some years ago when I read an article about Harrisonburg Council meeting to decide how to spend their annual funds! I immediately researched this and found that Staunton was eligible for this as well. Since we filed to participate, we have received well over one million dollars (around $350k per year) to be used for a variety of projects in low-income areas!

She is also proud that she was available and responsive as a member of Council. She said that she reached outside the boundaries of Staunton to help nearby residents wherever she could be of service.

As far as projects she looks forward to seeing completed?

Staunton Crossing of course

Location of our J & D court and the appropriate use of the historic Augusta County courthouse, and the old jail building across the street

More sidewalks in west end, south side, etc.

New location for the Police Department, who are working in VERY cramped conditions

Implementing storm water projects to offset the increased flooding due to climate change

More work on bike paths and greenways

“We have some funds saved for Greenways projects, and I trust the next Council will continue with this effort,” she said.

The conservative sweep of the Staunton City Council election in 2020 certainly made the last couple of years more challenging for the traditionally progressive Council.

“The outlook for Staunton’s future can be very bright or not so bright,” said Dull. “It is contingent on which one of the two paths available right now is chosen. If elected officials continue to cater to their friends and those with money, Staunton will not progress at all.”

While Dull is stepping away from Council, she does plan to continue to volunteer with the Gypsy Express. She’s also looking forward to an upcoming cruise to Panama.

“I will finally be totally ‘retired’ and will be taking a break for a while and want to spend some time traveling,” she said.

