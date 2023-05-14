Carolina Mudcats break open game late, defeating FredNats, 6-1

The Carolina Mudcats pulled away from Fredericksburg thanks to a big seventh inning, winning by a final score of 6-1.

Carolina tagged Bryan Sanchez for a run in the bottom of the first inning. Kaylan Nicasia drew a one-out walk, then Matthew Wood doubled on the first pitch of his at-bat to plate Nicasia.

Sanchez held the Mudcats in check from there, as the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, were able to tie the game in the top of the fourth. Sammy Infante tripled with one out, then Daylen Lile drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Sanchez was lifted after four strong innings, but the Mudcats retook the lead in the fifth. Blayberg Diaz doubled off Jose Atencio to begin the frame, but Atencio picked up two quick outs after that. However, Matthew Wood came through again with an RBI knock to give Carolina a 2-1 edge.

In the bottom of the seventh, Carolina loaded the bases on a single, walk, and a hit-by-pitch with one out. Daniel Guilarte then jumped on the first pitch and laced it into left for a two-run single to make it 4-1. Later in the inning, Jace Avina and Jadher Areinamo each drove in another run, pushing the Mudcats’ advantage to 6-1.

The Freddies could not scratch another run together, falling to Carolina 6-1. Atencio took the loss, with Nate Peterson getting the win.

In the series finale on Sunday, Bryan Caceres gets the ball against Carolina’s Logan Henderson.