Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newscamp light makes newsweeks 2023 list of best summer camps in the u s
Local

Camp LIGHT makes Newsweek’s 2023 list of best summer camps in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Dmytro – stock.adobe.com)

Camp LIGHT in Waynesboro is among Newsweek’s America’s Best Summer Camps 2023.

Only four other camps in Virginia appear on the list: Brainy Camps, Camp Carysbrook of Riner and Camp Friendship of Palmyra.

At Creative Works Farm, Camp LIGHT is a coed day summer camp for at-risk youth and individuals with special needs.

Approximately 20 million children attend summer camp each year, according to the American Camp Association. Summer camps offer children opportunities to explore new interests, make friends and gain a sense of independence. More than 12,000 summer camps are in the United States.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group partnered to determine the 500 best summer camps in the U.S. based on social media reviews and a comprehensive survey of 15,000 parents. Approximately 2/3 of camps on the list are non-profit and 1/3 are for-profit, while 483 are ACA accredited.

Applications for summer camp 2023 at Camp LIGHT are open and available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Trump’s ‘big lie’ is threatening the right to vote in Buckingham County
2 Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton shares Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis
3 The political sunset of Emmett Hanger is an unfortunate end of an era
4 Filipowski returning to Duke: Impact on interest at Duke now in Kadin Shedrick
5 Is Virginia becoming a player in the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes? Maybe

Latest News

abortion health sign protest rights women
U.S./World

Access to abortion care and miscarriage management medication threatened by court ruling

Rebecca Barnabi
police emergency fire
Local

Apparent medical emergency triggers five-vehicle crash at Waynesboro intersection

Chris Graham

A Greenville man suffered a medical emergency while driving through a Waynesboro intersection on Tuesday, triggering a five-vehicle crash, according to Waynesboro Police.

urban trees
U.S./World

Biden Administration announces funding to expand access to trees, green spaces

Crystal Graham

The Biden-Harris Administration announced the availability of $1 billion in grants to increase equitable access to trees and green spaces.

uva health
Local

UVA Health and UVA Cancer Center earn awards for ‘best in class’

Rebecca Barnabi
jones gardens staunton virginia
Culture

Nourishing Strides 5K to help fund Staunton’s Jones Gardens, expansion

Crystal Graham
cell phone
Local

Charlottesville residents eligible for Pathways funding; Albemarle County funds exhausted

Crystal Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech hoops coach Mike Young hires former VCU assistant J.D. Byers

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy