Camp LIGHT makes Newsweek’s 2023 list of best summer camps in the U.S.

Camp LIGHT in Waynesboro is among Newsweek’s America’s Best Summer Camps 2023.

Only four other camps in Virginia appear on the list: Brainy Camps, Camp Carysbrook of Riner and Camp Friendship of Palmyra.

At Creative Works Farm, Camp LIGHT is a coed day summer camp for at-risk youth and individuals with special needs.

Approximately 20 million children attend summer camp each year, according to the American Camp Association. Summer camps offer children opportunities to explore new interests, make friends and gain a sense of independence. More than 12,000 summer camps are in the United States.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group partnered to determine the 500 best summer camps in the U.S. based on social media reviews and a comprehensive survey of 15,000 parents. Approximately 2/3 of camps on the list are non-profit and 1/3 are for-profit, while 483 are ACA accredited.

Applications for summer camp 2023 at Camp LIGHT are open and available online.