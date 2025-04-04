BWP gathers Staunton resident input in search for new school superintendent

BWP and Associates will continue to gather Staunton resident input via an online survey about qualities the community wants in the next school superintendent.

Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith announced in early February his intention to retire at the end of June. He served Staunton Schools for eight years.

Resident input was gathered at four in-person forums on Wednesday and Thursday. Kevin Castner of BWP hosted the Thursday afternoon forum in the Rita Wilson Chambers of City Hall. A former Albemarle County Schools Superintendent for 12 years, Castner lives in Charlottesville. He has helped school systems search for new superintendents in Harrisonburg, Winchester, Waynesboro, James City and Frederick and Rockingham counties. National searches have included Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Pittsburgh.

“We recommend potential candidates, but it’s the board that makes decisions,” Castner said.

He helped Staunton Schools find Smith six years ago and said Thursday that the school system did not have as much good going for it then. Since, the school system has changed the name of its high school, improved student test scores and acquired funding for much needed building renovations.

With 3,000 students, Castner said Staunton is an average-size school system.

“There’s just a lot of positive things,” he said of Staunton Schools. Staunton “is just a great community.”

BWP has already received 15 applications for the position and expects great interest in Staunton‘s new school superintendent. Staunton School Board trusts BWP to gather information, create a report and a leadership profile.

“Some of the things are different than we heard last time [six years ago],” Castner said of the school system’s needs for a superintendent.

Castner said that in the next 60 days, the online survey will close on April 10, applications will close on May 5 and BWP will present candidates to the school board in mid-May. A decision from the school board is anticipated by the end of May.

Ninety percent of searches for school superintendents are confidential in Virginia. In some states they are not confidential so interviews are conducted in a more open format. BWP will be careful to vet and research each potential candidate for the school board so that no surprises are possible. According to Castner, a candidate’s references are always individuals who will say good about the candidate. Castner likes to speak to individuals not on a candidate’s reference list.

“In this day and age, everybody is an open book pretty much,” he said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, politics are playing a greater role in school systems with the banning of books and use of pronouns for transgender students.

“Staunton, like Charlottesville, is immune to some of that,” Castner said regarding the diversity of both cities. In Staunton, students speak different languages, some live in poverty and others come from well-to-do homes.

Castner asked participants at the Thursday afternoon forum what strengths the school system possesses. They include a sense of community, engagement, awareness, a vibrant community, Mary Baldwin University, a history and a “family feel” size.

“Some of these things attract potential candidates,” Castner said.

Amy Ursenbach is secretary of the Staunton Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC). She moved to Staunton 10 years ago from Utah and believes that Staunton has a good special education program.

Challenges in the school system include the need for more parental involvement, the need for more collaboration between parents and the school board, transparency, security for staff and improving aging infrastructure. While a rich history is a strength, it is also a challenge because community members may be inclined to continue with the status quo and not create changes.

A retired teacher said she would like to see Staunton have a superintendent who values teacher input, including entertaining the idea of collective bargaining.

Castner said that from what he has witnessed, Staunton students know who Smith is and that does not happen in other school systems. “That was pretty genuine.”

Ursenbach said she would like for the city to have a superintendent who has specific experience with special education. Other qualities mentioned were communication, time management, an instructional leader and a manager. Ursenbach said she would like to see the school system focus more on education and less on politics such as student pronouns.

Castner said the goal is to find someone who has worked somewhere like Staunton.

“You’ve got a number of things going for you that nothing would seem to stand out [as needing improvement],” Castner said of how the community can ensure its next superintendent is even better.

“The bar is set pretty high right now,” Castner said of the city’s superintendent search thanks to Smith’s leadership. The next superintendent will have to reach and go higher.

The data BWP has gathered so far indicates to Castner that the process is moving forward at a greater rate than at comparable school systems. He said that he has noted community members watch school board meetings on Zoom, which is not the case elsewhere.

“So, it seems you have a board that is working well together.”

Castner said the idea of the public forums was that the individuals who attend will also help the new superintendent as a community.

“Right now, things are going pretty well,” Castner said.

BWP will present all information from the public forums to the school board on April 14 for public record and the information will also be available online.

City residents are encouraged to provide input online before April 10 for the next school superintendent.

