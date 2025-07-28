Home Buchanan man behind bars after taking sexually explicit photos of 6-year-old girl
Public Safety, Virginia

Buchanan man behind bars after taking sexually explicit photos of 6-year-old girl

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Buchanan creepy man in dark room
(© Серг Нечаев – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

A Buchanan man will sentenced to 24 years in a federal prison for taking sexually explicit photos of a 6-year-old girl at a party at his home.

Christopher Buono, 45, was sentenced today for one count of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography. He pled guilty in January and faced up to 40 years in prison for the crimes.

According to court documents, in January 2024, a party was hosted at the defendant’s home in Buchanan. At one point in the evening, Buono took the minor female to his game room, and either the minor victim or Buono pulled down her pants and underwear, exposing her genitals.

Buono then used his cellphone to take sexually explicit photographs of the minor victim.

Later that night, Buono used a messaging application to send one of these photos to another individual with a sexual interest in minors.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security and the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

