Bridgewater College to display senior art thesis works by art, digital media arts

Bridgewater College art and digital media arts majors will showcase their works in a senior art thesis exhibition from Monday, April 14 through Friday, May 2, 2025.

The exhibition will be on display in Bridgewater College’s Beverly Perdue Art Gallery and various locations around campus. An opening reception will be held on April 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the main floor of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons and other locations around campus.

Digital media arts major students will give artist talks about their work on Wednesday, April 16 at 6 p.m. in Bowman Hall, room 101. The reception, artist talks and exhibition are free and open to the public.

Students showcasing their work in the 2025 senior art show at Bridgewater College include:

Willow Allen is a digital media arts major from Stanardsville. She will exhibit “S.O.S.,” digital prints featuring the national parks and animals that have been protected by conservation efforts. Her prints will be on exhibit in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

“Deeply inspired by National Park posters produced by the Works Progress Administration through the 1930s and 1940s, I used digital illustration to reference the silkscreen printing used to make those early posters. Next to each print, you will find QR codes linked to resources you can use to help support national parks and conservation efforts,” Allen said.

Allen is a member of Bridgewater’s Philomathes Society and Lambda Pi Eta and works as a Digital Media Creative.

Hunter Aversa is a digital media arts and communication, technology and culture double major from Fredericksburg. His work, “Digital Design,” will be on exhibit in the Cole Hall Black Box Theatre.

Jeremy Christian is a digital media arts major from Bridgewater. He will exhibit “From Horror Stories to Horror Posters,” faux movie posters that he designed for various public domain stories. His work will be on exhibit in the Cole Hall Black Box Theatre.

“I made these faux movie posters to explore what would happen if well-known stories and urban legends were made into horror movies. Using original photographs and words from or inspired by the stories, these posters are intended to make viewers cringe, feel on edge or sometimes laugh,” Christian said.

After graduation, Christian plans to move to Charlottesville, and work with a production company and as a freelance photographer.

Jalen Cunningham is a digital media arts major from Belcamp, Maryland. He will exhibit “Verses and Visions,” a set of ten vinyl covers that were created using photography and digital tools. His work will be on exhibit on the first floor of Bowman Hall.

“Since I was young, music has always been a big influence in my life. I used a combination of Photoshop and Illustrator to make the covers, highlighting songs that are close to me and personifying the feelings that might resonate from listening to them,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham plays Eagles football. After graduation, he plans to work in industrial manufacturing.

Ruby Hernandez-Gomez is a digital media arts major from Harrisonburg. She will exhibit “Rooted in Tradition,” a collection of digital illustrations of painted ceramics. Her work will be on exhibit in the Eagle’s Nest in the Kline Campus Center.

“Mexican ceramics have always been a source of comfort and inspiration for me, evoking memories of my upbringing. I aim to honor my past while embracing the present, creating work that resonates with both personal and cultural significance,” Hernandez-Gomez said.

After graduation, Hernandez-Gomez plans to move to Charlottesville.

Juliann Jacobs is an art major from Ashburn. She will exhibit “eVAnescing,” acrylic paintings of native animals of Virginia in their natural habitat, in multimedia frames. Her work will be on exhibit in the main lobby of Bowman Hall.

“I aim to illustrate the quiet disappearance of species in a way that is both compelling and accessible. By experimenting with texture, color and even framework, I can create a dreamlike atmosphere, one that allows these animals to momentarily emerge before fading into eVAnescence,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs is a percussionist in the Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band, Symphonic Band, Jazz Band and Pep Band. After graduation, she plans to pursue a master’s degree in art education and teach.

Carmen Kennedy is a digital media arts major from Inwood, W.Va. She will exhibit “Surreal Puzzles,” eight framed and window-matted photographs inspired by the surrealist art movement. Her photographs will be on exhibit in the Eagle’s Nest in the Kline Campus Center.

“By creating photographs that either are manipulated or have closely cropped perspectives, I’m interested in making the viewer question what they see. Images in this show explore combining images of the body and the environment,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy is a member of the Flory Honors Program. After graduation, she plans to move to New Orleans, and work in digital social media marketing or photography.

Jessica Lawson is a digital media arts major from Harrisonburg. She will exhibit “COS-TECH-TEST—Issue 1,” an anime costume and accompanying magazine. Her work will be on exhibit in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

“I created this cosplay utilizing several different techniques, including sewing, embroidery, fabric painting, painting and EVA foam work. I was able to push my current skills set by trying out new techniques that challenged me and by making character-accurate design alterations,” Lawson said.

Lawson is founder and current president of the BC Cosplay Club. After graduation, she plans to continue her work as a graphic designer and photographer.

Kobe Owens is a digital media arts major from Jetersville, Virginia. He will exhibit “Shadow Shaping,” a display of characters and art designed for a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. His work will be on exhibit on the third floor of Bowman Hall.

“Each piece of artwork represents a fantasy world inspired by prompts from Professor Sam Hamilton, which were influenced by the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. The artwork captures the gritty, relentless struggle of overcoming challenges,” Owens said.

Owens is vice president of the Model UN Club. After graduation, he plans to look for a job with a gaming studio.

Keoki Phillips is a digital media arts major from Harrisonburg. She will exhibit “Cryptid,” a collection of advertising posters and soda can labels that feature different cryptids. Her work will be on exhibit in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

“In this project, I created advertising posters and soda can labels for a fictional soda brand company, Cryptid Soda Co. I designed the cryptid soda brand to feature tongue-in-cheek combinations and unique graphical illustrations. My work combines illustration and branding to shape a narrative about each soda flavor,” Phillips said.

Phillips is a member of Bridgewater’s Asian Student Association and event coordinator for the Philomathes Society. After graduation, she plans to enroll in BC’s master of arts in digital media strategy and pursue a career as a graphic designer.

Grayson Preese is a digital media arts major from Buchanan. He will exhibit “The Wonder of Light,” a series of multimedia sculptural installations that use light as a key storytelling element. His sculptures will be on exhibit at the Art House at 429 East College Street.

“All the installations in this show are built to encourage interaction. Visitors are welcome to touch and move all parts of the work. My work combines simple physical laws with clever mechanisms to create an eye-opening experience based on the nostalgia I hold for the curiosity I had as a child,” Preese said.

Preese is a member of the Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band, Choir, Chorale, Philomathes Society and Flory Honors Program and is president of the Brethren Student Movement. After graduation, he plans to work on public-facing media projects for nonprofits and businesses in the Bridgewater area.

ShiLi Quade is a digital arts major from Hillsborough, N.C. They will exhibit “In Memoriam,” a video that remembers the late BC police officer John Painter and safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson. Their fifteen-minute video will be screened in Stone Chapel in the Carter Center for Worship and Music on April 14 at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. and on April 15 at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m.

“As a first-year student, I was deeply impacted by the deaths of Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson. While grieving and healing processes look different for each person, the hope is that ‘In Memoriam’ aids those processes and helps people find closure,” said Quade.

Quade is a member of Lambda Pi Eta, Lambda Delta and the Philomathes Society; is a team manager for the Eagle Success Program; and film manager for the Eagles women’s basketball team. After graduation, they plan to enroll in BC’s master of arts in digital media strategy.

Leah Rogers is an art major from Winchester. She will exhibit “Garden Pots,” a series of wheel-thrown ceramic garden pots. Her work will be on exhibit in the Eagle’s Nest in the Kline Campus Center.

“My goal is to create work that is not only visually appealing but also meaningful in everyday life. By combining craftsmanship with functionality, I hope to strengthen the connection between art, nature and our everyday lives,” Rogers said.

After graduation, Rogers plans to pursue a career in secondary art education.

Melia Ross is a digital media arts and communication, technology and culture double major from King George County. She will exhibit “Beyond the Field,” a collection of videos and graphics promoting BC sports teams. Her work will be on exhibit in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

“I set out to support Bridgewater’s sports teams’ recruiting efforts by creating tailored social media content for them. I developed personalized content, including graphics, hype-style videos, GIFs and a content calendar for one of the teams,” Ross said.

Ross is a member of Bridgewater‘s women’s swim team and Lambda Pi Eta and is an academic coach and proctor for the testing center.

Erica Tiffany is a digital media arts major from Woodbridge. She will exhibit “Desperate Defense,” a card game that she created and designed. Her game will be on exhibit—and is available to be played—on the second floor of Memorial Hall.

“When designing ‘Desperate Defense,’ I wanted to show off my design skills through typography and illustrations. Creating everything from the different cards to the tiny damage counters was a challenge, but a fun challenge,” Tiffany said.

On campus, Tiffany works as an interlibrary loan assistant in the Forrer Learning Commons. After graduation, she plans to enroll in BC’s master of arts in digital media strategy.

Kiya Whitaker is a digital media arts major from Fredericksburg. She will exhibit “Mythic Arcana,” a deck of tarot cards featuring mythological characters from around the world. Her work will be on exhibit in the Center for Engaged Learning at 101 North Third St.

“I found inspiration from the worlds, heroes and deities from various religions and mythologies. I wanted to look beyond the stories themselves and understand what influenced our ancestors to create them. Allow this exhibition to bring you along this journey to the past, across the world and towards the divine,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker is a member of the Creative Writing Club, Flory Honors Program, Alpha Chi Honors Society and Philomathes society; is a social media coordinator for the Book Club and Cosplay Club; and is a student employee in Alumni Relations and the Writing Center. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in writing, illustration and graphic design.

Nadia Womble is a digital media arts major from Salem. Her work, “Glitz and Gore,” will be on exhibit in the Center for Engaged Learning.

