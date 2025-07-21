Home Braves, Reds to wear NASCAR-inspired uniforms, hats at MLB Speedway Classic
Baseball, NASCAR

Braves, Reds to wear NASCAR-inspired uniforms, hats at MLB Speedway Classic

Chris Graham
Published date:
braves reds speedway classic
NASCAR-inspired uniforms for the Speedway Classic coming up Aug. 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: MLB

It’s fitting that the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will give off NASCAR vibes when they meet on Aug. 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic.

MLB unveiled the uniforms and hats that the two teams will rep on Monday, with jersey numbers designed in the spirit of racecar numbers, with bold outlines, shadowing and movement that echo the iconic car designs.

New Era designed each team’s caps to similarly reflect the motorsports thematic. The Braves cap features flames on the top of the visor, while the Reds cap has checkered racing flags across its visor.

The Rawlings-produced helmets are a first for MLB: custom-designed for a special league event, inspired directly by NASCAR helmet design that resulted in branded helmets that feature race-style player numbers, speed-inspired wordmarks and checkered flag emblems that connect back to each club’s identity.

***

AFP staff writer Rod Mullins will be in the press box for the historic game, which is expected to draw a turnout approaching the all-time MLB attendance record of 115,300 on hand for a 2008 exhibition between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It’s not expected that the turnout will approach the 156,990 attendance for the 2016 Battle at Bristol, a football game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech at BMS that was won by the Volunteers, 45-24.

MLB and Bristol Motor Speedway have been working since early last month to retrofit the speedway to be able to host the Speedway Classic, with the punch list including the temporary removal of some infield structures, the installation of 18,000 tons of gravel to level off the infield, and 340 tons of Pennsylvania clay to serve as a base for the synthetic grass playing surface, which will be similar to the playing surface at the Rogers Centre, the home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The speedway has also installed locker rooms complete with showers, strength and conditioning rooms, coach and trainers’ offices, batting cages and a full weight room.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

pete buttigieg
Politics, U.S. & World

MAGA newspaper alleges Pete Buttigieg delayed upgrades to pursue DEI initiatives

Rebecca Barnabi
police lights at night
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville man in custody after fleeing traffic stop, providing cops with false info

Crystal Graham

A Charlottesville man in in custody after he fled a traffic stop in Albemarle County on Sunday leading to a short pursuit on Richmond Road.

interstate 495 four-vehicle crash fatal VSP
Public Safety, Virginia

Fairfax County: Four-vehicle crash on I-495 claims one life, shuts down lanes

Crystal Graham

One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County this afternoon just after 3 p.m.

donald trump tulsi gabbard
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump flunky playing distraction game on Epstein with Russia-hoax hoax

Chris Graham
interstate 81 i-81
Local

Staunton: Lane, exit-ramp closures necessary on southbound I-81 until August

Rebecca Barnabi
Kevin Ross and Alejandro Circelli The Box Staunton
Arts, Local

Two entrepreneurs look to revive nightlife in Staunton with launch of The Box

Crystal Graham
ben cline
Politics, U.S. & World

Ben Cline touts meaningless award from do-nothing MAGA group

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status