Botetourt County authorities seeking information in search for missing Daleville teen
Virginia

Botetourt County authorities seeking information in search for missing Daleville teen

Chris Graham
Published date:

Kaitlyn AshbyThe Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old juvenile.

Kaitlyn Ashby left her grandmother’s residence in Daleville sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 5 a.m. the following morning. It is unknown if someone picked her up or if she left on foot. Her clothing description is unknown.

Ashby has three piercings in each ear. She left her phone behind. Family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

