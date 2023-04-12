Botetourt County authorities seeking information in search for missing Daleville teen

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old juvenile.

Kaitlyn Ashby left her grandmother’s residence in Daleville sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 5 a.m. the following morning. It is unknown if someone picked her up or if she left on foot. Her clothing description is unknown.

Ashby has three piercings in each ear. She left her phone behind. Family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631.