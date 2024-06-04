Countries
Home Bob Good puts together far-right Republican dream team for Friday campaign event
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Bob Good puts together far-right Republican dream team for Friday campaign event

Chris Graham
Published date:
bob good
(© Philip Yabut – Shutterstock)

Bob Good, who doesn’t have the endorsement of Donald Trump in his Fifth District Republican primary battle with State Sen. John McGuire, will have the backing of a former Trump ally.

Steve Bannon is the former Trump ally.

Bannon, a former chief strategist to the convicted felon ex-president, will be stumping for Good at a campaign event at the Powhatan Courthouse on Friday.

Bannon, who has his own legal issues, in addition to a pardon from Trump, on Trump’s way out of the White House between the failed insurrection and the Biden inauguration, and Good will be joined by former Seventh District Republican Congressman Dave Brat at the event, which will be livestreamed at warroom.org and on Lindell TV at 6 p.m.

Warroom.org is the website for Bannon’s far-right podcast. Lindell TV is the streaming channel of the My Pillow guy.

Brat is the Republican who upset former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a Republican primary in 2014, and then in 2018, lost to Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is the odds-on favorite to be the Democratic Party nominee for governor in the 2025 cycle.

Credit to Good for trying, I guess.

