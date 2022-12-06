Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County

A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night.

A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, Stanley K. Norris, 69, of Blacksburg, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.