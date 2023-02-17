Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news bicyclist struck killed by hit and run driver in dinwiddie state police investigating
Virginia

Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Dinwiddie: State Police investigating

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Flatfoot Road in Dinwiddie on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Thomas Orlando Rainey III, 70, of Dinwiddie, was dead at the scene of the 6:15 p.m. crash.

The VSP Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. At this time, one piece of evidence that was collected is part of a side view mirror with numbers matching a Nissan Frontier Pickup ranging from 2005-2010.

There is no color description at this time.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the hit and run is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or email [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

police car
Virginia

Leesburg Police investigating threat at middle school made by student on social media

Chris Graham
Local

Roanoke incubator to create partnerships toward commercializing life science research

Rebecca Barnabi

A collaboration between several partners will work to build a biotechnology incubator in Roanoke.

jim wood facebook
Local

Waynesboro vice mayor hits Buttigieg with gay slur after asking for federal money

Chris Graham

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood used a gay slur to refer to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, two days after Wood’s name appeared on a letter from city leaders requesting that Buttigieg give his approval to a city transportation project.

Local

‘Little Women: The Musical!’ sets Alcott’s book to music

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Perspectives

Don’t bow to a dictatorial government. America is a prison disguised as paradise

John Whitehead
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Perspectives

Normal or crazy: Does Sarah Huckabee Saunders know the difference?

Letters
odu athletics
Sports

JMU holds off late ODU rally, notches big Sun Belt win, 76-67

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy