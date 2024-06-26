Berryville man dead, ejected from car following crash after police pursuit

A police pursuit in Clarke County led to the death of a driver when he failed to maneuver a curve and ran off the roadway on Monday.

Virginia State Police is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash on June 24 that followed a pursuit on Route 653, or Kimble Road.

According to VSP, the accident occurred at 9:51 p.m.

The driver, Zachery W. Smallwood, 21, of Berryville, was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

Smallwood was traveling north on Route 653 at a high rate of speed and ran off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees and a power pole guide wire, according to police. He was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed the events that preceded the crash.