Bennett uses scholarship on Anthony Robinson, 6’10” three-star: Where he projects

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett used one of his two open scholarships to add an insurance policy for the frontcourt for 2023-2024.

That’s probably the best way to view the news from the weekend that former South Florida NLI signee Anthony Robinson, a 6’10”, 230-pound three-star recruit, has signed with UVA.

Robinson had asked out of his NLI at South Florida after the school parted ways with coach Brian Gregory last month.

Georgia and Vanderbilt were among the other post-South Florida suitors for Robinson, who seems to project as a Kadin Shedrick type – a motor guy, a rim protector and rebounder, a lob threat on the pick-and-roll, but not much else offensively until he develops.

Looking ahead to the 2023-2024 season, Robinson is most likely an insurance policy in case something happens to the guys expected to get the bulk of the minutes in the frontcourt – 6’8” Merrimack grad transfer Jordan Minor, 6’9” Oklahoma grad transfer Jake Groves, 6’8” rising sophomore Ryan Dunn, and another incoming freshman, 6’10” motor guy Blake Buchanan, a four-star recruit.

Barring injury to one of the projected rotation guys, then, you should expect Robinson to redshirt next season, and help the program as a member of the scout team as he works to build his game for the future.