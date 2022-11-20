Menu
news belmont rallies from eight down in the second half defeats george mason 66 62
Sports

Belmont rallies from eight down in the second half, defeats George Mason, 66-62

Chris Graham
Published:

George MasonGeorge Mason led by eight midway through the second half, but Belmont rallied in the final 10 minutes for a 66-62 win over the Patriots in Day 2 of the Paradise Jam.

Mason (2-3) led 52-44 with 9:28 to play and 57-55 with 3:56 to go. But turnovers and missed free throws led to partial or completely empty possessions for the Patriots down the stretch, as the Bruins (2-3) came back over the final minutes to take the win.

Mason missed nine free throws and shot 35.7 percent from the line. The Green & Gold also turned it over 17 times, which led to a +8 (21-13) edge for the Bruins in points off turnovers for the game.

“This was a tough loss,” George Mason coach Kim English said “I give Belmont a ton of credit. We played better than we did against Boston College. We had a better spirit and more fight throughout. The next level for us, when we at least get that, is to execute better. That means taking care of the ball, which is becoming a consistent issue with us. It involves our defense, especially late in the game. And we have to be tough enough and mature enough to knock down our free throws.”

DeVon Cooper led the Patriots with 15 points in Saturday’s game. He made five three 3-pointers for the second time this season and added four rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes.

Josh Oduro added 13 points (6-of-11 FG), seven rebounds, a game-high four assists and two blocks, while Ginika Ojiako tallied season bests in points (10) and rebounds (7). He made a perfect 4-of-4 shots from the floor.

Mason now wraps up the Paradise Jam on Monday afternoon with a 1 p.m. (ET) contest vs. Buffalo. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

