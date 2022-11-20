Baltimore Ravens defense dominates Carolina, offense does enough in 13-3 win

Baltimore can only hope that Sunday’s 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers doesn’t come at a cost.

Injuries are the main concern now for Baltimore (7-3) as left tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Kyle Hamilton left the game in the third quarter, with neither player returning.

The Ravens, returning from a bye week, survived an unexpected difficult afternoon against the Panthers (3-7) thanks entirely to its defense, which is on the cusp of being the NFL’s most elite unit.

A timely strip of the football by cornerback Marcus Peters, an intense all-around effort from Baltimore’s defensive front and a running game that finally woke up in the fourth quarter powered the Ravens to the win.

Abysmal would be a fair description of Baltimore’s offense over the first three quarters, as Carolina stacked the front to deter Baltimore’s run game. Lamar Jackson had an interception in the first half, his first turnover in four games, and took some costly sacks in the first half to keep Carolina in the game.

Baltimore’s defense was up to the task of keeping the Ravens in the game, as the offense sputtered. Patrick Queen and Kyle Hamilton made key plays all afternoon.

The Ravens defense is now shaping into a unit that is capable of advancing Baltimore deep into the NFL playoffs. Baltimore got four sacks and made Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield uncomfortable all game, getting three sacks and seven pressures.

Time after time when Baltimore needed a big play, they got it, from the most expected guys, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphreys.

Peters’ forced fumble was followed by Humphreys’ third interception of the year.

And then there was the front seven. Last season the Ravens had 33 sacks; this season, after 10 games Baltimore has recorded 31.

As lifeless as the Ravens’ offense looked most of the cold, windy afternoon in M&T Bank Stadium, the defense played with the intensity and spirit that will make Baltimore a tough out the rest of the season.

Nearly acquired linebacker Roquan Smith, making his first home start, set the tone early with some huge hits. Smith swarmed around the field and was in on practically every defensive hit.

Back to the injury situation. If Baltimore is to make a deep playoff run, then it’s critical that left tackle Stanley’s injury isn’t serious. Stanley has anchored the line for most of the season.

Analysis: The Ravens are lucky the Panthers were the opponent Sunday; a more complete opponent would have resulted in a loss. Quarterback Lamar Jackson looked out of sync all day; so much for the extra rest because of the bye. Jackson found wide receiver Damarcus Robinson and tight end Mark Andrews when he needed a big play, but offensively, that was about it.

But there’s no denying it, after 10 games, the defense will have to carry the team, and they appear more capable week-by-week. As coordinator Mike MacDonald figures out how to use all his bullets the defense is becoming more imposing.

Smith, in just over two weeks as a Raven, is unquietly becoming a team leader.

“I challenged our team, we need to be dominant, we need to overpower our opponent,” said Smith on the WBAL postgame show.

Today, the defense was indeed overpowering, as Baltimore put away Carolina to win their fourth straight game. Eventually the offense will have to catch up some, but until then, a dominant defense is plenty.