Culture

Bakers, start your ovens: WTJU brings back Pie Fest on June 10

Crystal Graham
Published:
preparing to bake a pie
(© Rawpixel.com – stock.adobe.com)

March 14 is known as National Pi Day, but WTJU 91.1 FM isn’t honoring the number today, it’s preparing to celebrate the sweet dessert known as pie this summer.

On June 10, the radio station will host the 2023 Pie Fest, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Stage at WTJU at 2244 Ivy Road in Charlottesville.

The Pie Fest has been on hiatus for seven years. The festival will include pie tasting from noon to 3 p.m. followed by live music from 3-4 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for WTJU. Attendance is free, but pie tastings cost $5 for three pie samples.

“We’re so happy to bring back an event that has been a feel-good favorite for so many. Pie enthusiasts: start your ovens,” said Marijean Oldham, who coordinated the local Pie Fest from 2010 to 2016 with Brian Geiger.

Anyone can submit their best homemade pie entries to the Pie Festival. Pies will be judged on flavor, presentation, crust and originality/traditionality.

Bakers should register their pie(s) by May 31 online.

“WTJU enriches the culture of Virginia and brings people together. We’re excited to work with Marijean to celebrate our community through food and music. Plus, we just love pie,” said Nathan Moore, general manager of WTJU.

WTJU 91.1 FM has been part of the University of Virginia since its first broadcast in 1957. WTJU is a community radio station that enriches the culture of Virginia, extends the educational mission of UVA, and brings people together through excellent music and conversation. Its operations also encompass WXTJ 100.1 FM Student Radio, CharlottesvilleClassical.org, and Virginia Audio Collective podcasts.

More information about the event and pie contest details are online at CvillePieFest.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

