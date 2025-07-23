Back to school: Waynesboro Schools begins 2025-2026 with some new staff, new recovery school

While not fully staffed, like most school systems in America, Waynesboro Schools is ready for the start of the 2025-2026 school year on August 6, 2025.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell provided an update for Waynesboro School Board at a meeting held Tuesday night and said the school system is in a good place, although a few more staff members, including bus drivers, would be appreciated.

“We’re getting a very diverse group with diverse experiences and a lot of experience,” Cassell said of more than 70 new staff members joining the school system. “I think that’s the other thing I noticed in the room is, maybe they don’t look as old as me, but they’re not just right out of college.”

For the first time in several years, the school system is also not in the middle of major renovations or construction at any of its seven buildings as a new school year starts.

River Ridge Learning Center, the Commonwealth’s second recovery high school, is ready to open in approximately one week at 801 Hopeman Parkway, Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Schools will celebrate new staff and returning staff at a convocation ceremony with a guest speaker on Thursday, July 31.

Waynesboro Schools’ Director of School Nutrition Tammy Coffee retired in May. One of the school system’s new hires is new director of nutrition Kelly Shomo, who presented to the school board Tuesday night and said her goal is to “build on the great work that has already been happening.”

Her ultimate goal for the school system’s nutrition program is to become a model of school nutrition excellence in the Commonwealth.

Obtaining that goal will require efficiency and organization, providing nutritious, well-balanced meals to students, becoming fiscally independent of the school system, maintaining a staff that is up-to-date on the latest training, and encouraging student participation in the meal program.

Shomo said she will go about ensuring the department obtains the goals by training staff, integrating fresh, whole foods, cooking with local foods, involving students and staff in testing recipes, providing excellent customer service and promoting the school system’s meals program.

In one last matter of business at Tuesday’s meeting, the school board approved a resolution to set procedures for consideration of collective bargaining in Waynesboro Schools. The resolution does not mean the school board has approved or not approved adopting collective bargaining for staff and teachers, but only that the school board will discuss the possibility moving forward into the new school year.

