Avoli launches campaign for 36th House District Republican nomination

Republican Del. John Avoli will seek a third term in the Virginia House of Delegates in the newly drawn 36th House District.

The district includes Staunton, Waynesboro, southeastern Augusta County and northern Rockbridge County.

Ronnie Campbell, the 24th District delegate, would have likely been a challenger to Avoli for the Republican nomination. However, Campbell died earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.

The 36th District Republican Committee voted to hold a primary election to determine the Republican nominee.

“I am proud and honored that the people of the 20th District placed their faith in me to represent their interests in Richmond for the past four years,” said Avoli. “I am excited to announce I am launching my campaign for a third term in office, to continue serving the people of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro, and to begin serving the great citizens of northern Rockbridge County in the new 36th District.

Avoli said he will uphold his pledge to serve three terms before leaving office. He said the Republican Party is looking to reinstitute academic performance standards, enact business-friendly policies to expand opportunities for the workforce and to bolster the agriculture industry.

“I have the privilege to serve in a leadership position on the House Education Committee, where I will continue my lifelong commitment to improve our schools, train and retain great teachers, and ensure Virginia’s students receive the best education anywhere in the world,” said Avoli. “I will continue to champion career and technical education so that our students may graduate prepared to embark on a productive career, and I will continue to support Virginia’s Community Colleges as a viable path for students to receive a top-notch education that will not burden them with exorbitant student loan debt.”

Avoli also serves on the Behavioral Health Commission.

“I have dedicated my career to advancing education and caring for the health and well-being of Virginians, and I seek to continue that work for another term in the House of Delegates with the approval of the people of the 36th District.”

Avoli introduced bills in 2021 to restrict transgender access to bathrooms in public schools and to prevent schools from teaching any concept that the United States is fundamentally racist or that “any individual is racist, privileged, oppressive, biased or responsible for actions committed by others of the same race.”

Avoli was also instrumental in authorizing a referendum for the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to address the need for a new courthouse or courthouse improvements.

