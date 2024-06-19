Augusta Health names new president of Augusta Medical Group

Augusta Health appointed Kris Doan as president of Augusta Medical Group (AMG), effective June 3.

Doan comes to Augusta Health from Health First, a $2 billion health system in Melbourne, Florida, where he worked for 18 years and most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer.

“Kris has over a decade of leadership experience in healthcare and has shown exceptional capability in managing large multi-specialty practices, as well as leading strategic initiatives for growth, innovation, and performance improvement,” Dr. Clint Merritt, Chief Physician Executive/Chief Medical Officer of Augusta Health, said. “His dedication to patient care and pursuit of excellence aligns well with our core values.”

Doan holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida – Warrington College of Business and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

“I am excited to join Augusta Health and the Augusta Medical Group family,” Doan said. “I was attracted to the organization because of the impressive provider presence within the high-functioning medical group and the intentional impact on surrounding communities. I look forward to the continued progress AMG will make towards strengthening the health and well-being of all people in the community.”