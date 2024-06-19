Countries
Augusta Health names new president of Augusta Medical Group
Health, Local

Augusta Health names new president of Augusta Medical Group

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Augusta Health.

Augusta Health appointed Kris Doan as president of Augusta Medical Group (AMG), effective June 3.

Doan comes to Augusta Health from Health First, a $2 billion health system in Melbourne, Florida, where he worked for 18 years and most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer.

“Kris has over a decade of leadership experience in healthcare and has shown exceptional capability in managing large multi-specialty practices, as well as leading strategic initiatives for growth, innovation, and performance improvement,” Dr. Clint Merritt, Chief Physician Executive/Chief Medical Officer of Augusta Health, said. “His dedication to patient care and pursuit of excellence aligns well with our core values.”

Doan holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida – Warrington College of Business and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

“I am excited to join Augusta Health and the Augusta Medical Group family,” Doan said. “I was attracted to the organization because of the impressive provider presence within the high-functioning medical group and the intentional impact on surrounding communities. I look forward to the continued progress AMG will make towards strengthening the health and well-being of all people in the community.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

