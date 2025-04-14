Augusta Garden Club to host 2025 Historic Garden Tour in Fort Defiance, Mount Sidney

Augusta Garden Club will host the 2025 Historic Garden Tour on Saturday, April 26 in Fort Defiance and Mount Sidney, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Augusta County driving tour showcases hidden gems of the Shenandoah Valley just north of Staunton of four privately owned homes, two of which with ties to the Revolutionary and Civil wars.

Founded in 1738, Augusta County‘s enduring legacy invites visitors on a scenic and immersive driving tour through rolling hills, vineyards and historic landmarks.

Visitors will experience architecture spanning from the 18th to the 20th centuries and learn about the vital role

the homes played as safe havens, hospitals and command centers during wartime. Among them is Belvidere Farm, a 65-acre-working farm located on the original site of the 1864 Battle of Piedmont. During the conflict, the property served both as a Confederate field hospital and Union commander headquarters, with hundreds of Union soldiers bivouacked on its grounds.

Other stops in the quaint hamlets of Fort Defiance and Mount Sidney include gorgeous homes and views of the valley.

Only 15 minutes north of downtown Staunton, the self-guided driving tour offers a unique way to engage with Virginia’s living history in a setting of natural beauty and cultural richness.

Advance tickets are $35 per person and day-of tickets are $45 per person.

