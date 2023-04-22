Countries
Culture

Augusta County’s Stable Craft Brewing marking seven-year anniversary next week

Chris Graham
Published date:
stable craft
Photo: Mark Glickman

Stable Craft Brewing owners Craig and Nikki Nargi will mark their seventh anniversary as a destination farm brewery and their 25th year in business in Augusta County next week.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Stable Craft will introduce Stable Craft Bottleworks, offering craft beers, craft ciders and craft sodas available for below retail, factory direct pricing for both six packs and bulk cases known as dock sales providing competitive or below grocery prices for weddings, special events and holiday gatherings.

On Wednesday, April 26, Stable Craft will offer to the public a special night of food, beer and cider specials including $5 pints of craft beer and ciders.

The Nargis got into business in 1998 with a tiny catering operation, Cow & Chicken Catering, that grew into Mossy Creek Café, a popular eatery and destination.

The business grew with the purchase of Hermitage Hill Farm & Stables and the development of Stable Craft, which is home to a craft brewery and cidery and a full-service restaurant.

Stable Craft was the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year award as well as Best Beer and Cider at international competitions. It is also the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility.

The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality.

“As gratifying as winning national and international awards are for our beer, cider and sustainable initiatives, creating jobs and donating to our local community and farmers is what we take the most pride in,” Craig Nargi said. “As a family-owned, local business, we’re proud of our children for attending local schools and learning every aspect of running our family farm business.  We take pride in treating all of our employees and the local community as our family.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

