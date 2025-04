A small plane was forced to crash land in Augusta County this morning after it lost power shortly after taking off from Shenandoah Valley Airport.

Two people were on board when the plane went down in a nearby field in Weyers Cave striking a fence before coming to a stop.

Neither of the two occupants were injured in the accident that occurred at 10:45 a.m.

Virginia State Police is investigating the accident. The FAA has been notified.