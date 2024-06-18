Countries

Home Augusta County real estate tax bills due Friday; avoid the lines with these tips
Local

Augusta County real estate tax bills due Friday; avoid the lines with these tips

Crystal Graham
Published date:
house for sale
(© nopparat – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County real estate tax payments are due this week, and county officials are reminding residents that there are convenient ways to pay without waiting in line.

The first half of real estate payments are due on Friday.

For residents who may not have received a tax bill in the mail, you may find a copy of your tax statement and pay online.

Ways to pay your tax bill

  • Pay by e-check online
  • Pay by credit card online (convenience fee of 2.7 percent applies)
  • 24 hour drop box located in front of the Treasurer’s drive-through window (no cash allowed); payments are considered on time if they are deposited by midnight on June 21.
  • Pay at First Bank & Trust Co. with locations in Staunton, Waynesboro and Verona (payment must be made by cash or check and be accompanied by the bottom portion of the tax ticket)
  • Pay at drive-through window at Treasurer’s Office in Verona, open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Pay by mail (must be postmarked by June 21)

Reminders

  • If you are going through an appeal of your assessed value, you are still responsible for payment of your taxes by the due date.
  • Any changes made to assessed values will go through abatement following resolution.
  • When real property is purchased or sold, real estate taxes are generally prorated, but this is a matter to be settled between the purchaser and the former owner. Real estate is assessed in the name of the owner as of January 1 of each year.
  • If you receive a tax bill in the mail that is being escrowed by a mortgage company, forward the bill to the mortgage company. If the mortgage company is responsible for payment, it is incumbent on the property owner to forward it to the company.
  • The tax bill may not reflect the total delinquent tax amount currently due. You may verify online or by phone at (540) 245-5660.
  • Payment plans are available. Call the Treasurer’s office for more information.
  • Taxpayers may be eligible for a real estate exemption if you are 65 or older or permanently disabled and meet financial criteria established by local ordinance. Applications must be made every year by April 1. Questions about the Tax Relief for the Elderly program may be addressed to the Commissioner of the Revenue at (540) 245-5647.

Questions?

