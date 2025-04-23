An Augusta County man has been arrested for possession of child pornography and sexual contact with an animal.

Bobby A. Clinedinst, 25, of Churchville, was arrested Tuesday on 25 felony counts. He was arrested without incident at the Augusta County Courthouse.

The arrest follows an investigation that began on March 20, when the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Investigators from the ACSO initiated an investigation which led to the discovery of digital evidence supporting 21 felony counts of possession of child pornography and four felony counts of sexual contact with an animal, according to police.

“This case is another example of the ongoing collaboration between law enforcement agencies to protect children from exploitation,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Clinedinst is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Clinedinst was found guilty on April 22 in Augusta General District Court for a civil violation brought by an animal control officer. It appears the March 23 incident was related to a dog that was killed or injured, chased and/or the incident was reportedly livestreamed, according to the case information. The civil violation yielded a $200 fine, according to court records.

Other charges in the Virginia online case information system show multiple vehicle cases for unlicensed motor vehicle, improper exhaust system, vehicle registration violations, improper license plates and no insurance.

In 2018, he was one of three individuals charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and causing reasonable fear of injury or death. He was 18 at the time of the incident on Jennings Gap Road in Churchville, according to a report on Augusta Free Press.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.