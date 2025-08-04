A juvenile was stabbed multiple times early Saturday morning, and a 19-year-old Stuarts Draft man is in custody for the crime.

Nickolas Alexander Yale was arrested at the scene.

The victim was a juvenile male, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department. He had multiple stab wounds in the torso and back.

The stabbing occurred on Aug. 2 at 3:49 a.m. in the 1300 block of Christians Creek Road.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Stuarts Draft Rescue and Augusta County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The juvenile victim was transported to Augusta Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Donald Smith said the incident was isolated and between two acquaintances.

Yale was charged with 18.2-51, felonious assault.

He is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.