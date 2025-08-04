Home Augusta County juvenile stabbed multiple times early Saturday; suspect in custody
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County juvenile stabbed multiple times early Saturday; suspect in custody

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
juvenile Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Stock Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

A juvenile was stabbed multiple times early Saturday morning, and a 19-year-old Stuarts Draft man is in custody for the crime.

Nickolas Alexander Yale was arrested at the scene.

The victim was a juvenile male, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department. He had multiple stab wounds in the torso and back.

The stabbing occurred on Aug. 2 at 3:49 a.m. in the 1300 block of Christians Creek Road.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Stuarts Draft Rescue and Augusta County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The juvenile victim was transported to Augusta Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Donald Smith said the incident was isolated and between two acquaintances.

Nickolas Alexander Yale
Nickolas Alexander Yale

Yale was charged with 18.2-51, felonious assault.

He is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

ring video doorbell camera security
Local, Public Safety

Developing: Waynesboro Police seek video of road-rage incident, shooting

Crystal Graham
Arts, Virginia

New Market: Historian Sarah Kay Bierle to present on Confederate artillerist ‘Gallant Pelham’

Rebecca Barnabi

Civil War author Sarah Kay Bierle, will be onsite for a presentation on her new book, "Glorious Courage: John Pelham in the Civil War."

william byron nascar cup series
NASCAR

William Byron saves fuel to the max in suspenseful NASCAR Cup Series win at Iowa

Rod Mullins

An unusual number of caution flags helped William Byron save enough fuel to win the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol on Sunday, earning his second victory of the season. and his first since the Daytona 500.

atlanta braves speedway classic
Baseball, NASCAR

Braves outlast Reds, get win in rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic

Rod Mullins
child swimming pool float swim
Local

Albemarle County: Temporary change in swimming hours at Mint Springs Valley Park

Chris Graham
uncle henry's favorites
Arts, Local

Free concert featuring Uncle Henry’s Favorites at Humpback Rocks on Sunday

Chris Graham
wwe cody rhodes
Wrestling

Cody Rhodes admits to ‘bad blood’ from leaving AEW: But also, ‘clearly respect and love’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status