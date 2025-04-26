Home Augusta County: Five arrested in narcotics sting on Beagle Gap Road
Augusta County: Five arrested in narcotics sting on Beagle Gap Road

Crystal Graham
Published date:
beagle gap road drug bust
(© fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com)

Five men were arrested Thursday night after a regional drug enforcement task force executed a search warrant at a residence located on Beagle Gap Road.

The Augusta County home had been the focus of an investigation for suspected narcotics distribution activities.

The warrant was served at 8:10 p.m. temporarily closing the road to traffic for several hours.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team recovered cash, narcotics and numerous firearms at the home and from cars on the property.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said he hopes the arrests will “restore peace within our community for this area.”

At this time, four of the five men arrested are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. One man has been released.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Marquis Andrew Johnson, 29, of Waynesboro

  • 18.2-46.6 (F) – Use/Sell fentanyl for terrorism act
  • 18.2-248 (F) – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug
  • 18.2-308.2 (F) – Possession of firearm by convicted felon
  • 18.2-308.4 (F) – Possession of firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II drugs

Johnson is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Dante Scott Gray, 22, of Fishersville

  • 18.2-250 (F) – Possession of controlled substance

Gray is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Ja’Wayne Malik Gregory, 28, of Staunton

  • Probation violation
  • 18.2-248 (F) – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug

Gregory is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Zachary Toliver

  • 18.2-250 (F) – Possession of controlled substance (Three counts)
  • 18.2-248 (F) – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug

Toliver is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

David Shamo Jaciess Kwliee Woodard, 21, of Staunton

  • 18.2-248 (F) – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug

Woodard was released on bond on Friday.

Assistance was provided by the Staunton-Augusta Regional Drug Enforcement task force, District 12 probation and parole, ECC and Augusta County Fire and Rescue.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and additional charges are pending.

Tips about local drug trafficking operations may be sent to the Skyline Drug Task force online.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

