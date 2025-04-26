Five men were arrested Thursday night after a regional drug enforcement task force executed a search warrant at a residence located on Beagle Gap Road.

The Augusta County home had been the focus of an investigation for suspected narcotics distribution activities.

The warrant was served at 8:10 p.m. temporarily closing the road to traffic for several hours.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team recovered cash, narcotics and numerous firearms at the home and from cars on the property.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said he hopes the arrests will “restore peace within our community for this area.”

At this time, four of the five men arrested are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. One man has been released.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Marquis Andrew Johnson, 29, of Waynesboro

18.2-46.6 (F) – Use/Sell fentanyl for terrorism act

18.2-248 (F) – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug

18.2-308.2 (F) – Possession of firearm by convicted felon

18.2-308.4 (F) – Possession of firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II drugs

Johnson is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Dante Scott Gray, 22, of Fishersville

18.2-250 (F) – Possession of controlled substance

Gray is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Ja’Wayne Malik Gregory, 28, of Staunton

Probation violation

18.2-248 (F) – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug

Gregory is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Zachary Toliver

18.2-250 (F) – Possession of controlled substance (Three counts)

18.2-248 (F) – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug

Toliver is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

David Shamo Jaciess Kwliee Woodard, 21, of Staunton

18.2-248 (F) – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drug

Woodard was released on bond on Friday.

Assistance was provided by the Staunton-Augusta Regional Drug Enforcement task force, District 12 probation and parole, ECC and Augusta County Fire and Rescue.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and additional charges are pending.

Tips about local drug trafficking operations may be sent to the Skyline Drug Task force online.