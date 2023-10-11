Countries
Augusta County crash on Tuesday claims life of Staunton woman, VSP investigating
Crystal Graham
A crash at the intersection of Tinkling Springs and Ramsey roads in Augusta County resulted in one fatality Tuesday.

Brenda K. Diaz-Villalobos, 68, of Staunton, died at the scene.

A 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Tinkling Springs Road when it failed to stop for a red light. The Nissan entered the intersection and collided with a 2005 Toyota Corolla, driven by Diaz-Villalobos, that was traveling east on Ramsey Road. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to run off the road into a ditch and then up an embankment.

The driver of the Nissan, Christopher S. Allen, 37, of Nellysford, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

Charges are pending.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

