Augusta County crash on Tuesday claims life of Staunton woman, VSP investigating

A crash at the intersection of Tinkling Springs and Ramsey roads in Augusta County resulted in one fatality Tuesday.

Brenda K. Diaz-Villalobos, 68, of Staunton, died at the scene.

A 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Tinkling Springs Road when it failed to stop for a red light. The Nissan entered the intersection and collided with a 2005 Toyota Corolla, driven by Diaz-Villalobos, that was traveling east on Ramsey Road. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to run off the road into a ditch and then up an embankment.

The driver of the Nissan, Christopher S. Allen, 37, of Nellysford, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

Charges are pending.