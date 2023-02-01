Countries
Local

Augusta County authorities seek information on missing man last seen in Waynesboro

Chris Graham
Published:
Matthew Koplen
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen in the Waynesboro area on Tuesday.

Matthew Corey Koplen, 38, is 5’10”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Koplen could possibly be driving a tan 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with North Carolina tags.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

