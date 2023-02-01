Augusta County authorities seek information on missing man last seen in Waynesboro

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen in the Waynesboro area on Tuesday.

Matthew Corey Koplen, 38, is 5’10”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Koplen could possibly be driving a tan 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with North Carolina tags.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.