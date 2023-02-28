Augusta County authorities investigating attempted catalytic converter theft

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted catalytic converter theft in the Weyers Cave area reported on Monday morning.

Deputies responded at 11:40 a.m. to the Harshbarger subdivision in Weyers Cave to investigate a report that a suspicious male with a handheld saw had been witnessed looking under a vehicle.

The male did not take anything in the one reported incident. The sheriff’s office is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying this male or the vehicle he was in.

The suspect is a white male wearing a baseball hat, a hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants. The male enters the driver-side rear door of a red in color four-door car.

The sheriff’s office is asking the Harshbarger community to review their home surveillance cameras between 10:20 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, and attempt to locate additional footage of this male or the vehicle he was in.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lieutenant Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at # 800-322-2017.