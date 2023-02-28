Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news augusta county authorities investigating attempted catalytic converter theft
Local

Augusta County authorities investigating attempted catalytic converter theft

Chris Graham
Published:
Suspect Image 1 Harshbarger
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted catalytic converter theft in the Weyers Cave area reported on Monday morning.

Deputies responded at 11:40 a.m. to the Harshbarger subdivision in Weyers Cave to investigate a report that a suspicious male with a handheld saw had been witnessed looking under a vehicle.

The male did not take anything in the one reported incident. The sheriff’s office is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying this male or the vehicle he was in.

The suspect is a white male wearing a baseball hat, a hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants. The male enters the driver-side rear door of a red in color four-door car.

Suspect Car Image 2 Harshbarger
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office is asking the Harshbarger community to review their home surveillance cameras between 10:20 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, and attempt to locate additional footage of this male or the vehicle he was in.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lieutenant Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at # 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain

Latest News

waynesboro
Local

Community meeting to discuss Port Republic Action Plan is tonight

Rebecca Barnabi
uva virginia tech basketball
Sports

Women’s Basketball: UVA, Virginia Tech ready for 2023 ACC Tournament

Scott Ratcliffe

The Virginia and Virginia Tech women’s basketball teams concluded the regular season over the weekend and will now prepare for a trip to the ACC Tournament, taking place Wednesday through Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.

reece beekman
Sports

Virginia is struggling, and it’s because Reece Beekman is struggling

Chris Graham

Something has been up lately with Reece Beekman, whose productivity has taken a nosedive since Virginia’s 63-50 win over NC State back on Feb. 7.

U.S./World

Legislation would permit whole milk in American public school cafeterias again

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Native Youth Community Project awarded $1.95 million ‘to correct a historical lack of educational access’

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Virginia

Connecticut man charged with filing false police report in Arlington County shooting

Chris Graham
Todd Grenfell
Virginia

Chesterfield County Police searching for missing North Chesterfield man

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy