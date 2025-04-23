Home Augusta County: Armed man who barricaded himself, refused to exit, taken into custody
Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Augusta County Deonte Laron Harris
Deonte L. Harris, image courtesy ACSO

An attempt to arrest a wanted man in Augusta County led officers to establish a perimeter after he barricaded himself inside his apartment and refused to exit.

The incident took place on Tuesday starting at 3:30 p.m. on Bright Lane in Stuarts Draft.

The suspect, Deonte Laron Harris, 35, was wanted on two counts of domestic assault and battery and for an emergency protective order.

After two and a half hours of negotiations, Harris surrendered to deputies without incident.

Harris had access to multiple firearms that led deputies to provide “a measured and strategic response,” according to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and negotiations teams were deployed to the scene. Assistance was also provided by the Emergency Communications Center, animal control and Augusta County Fire and Rescue.

A search warrant was conducted at the apartment once Harris was taken into custody.

Harris was charged with the following:

  • Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm while unlawfully possessing Schedule I/II drugs
  • Seven counts of possession of ammunition after having been convicted of a felony
  • Possession of Schedule I/II drugs
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Abduction

Harris has previously faced charges for destruction of property, larceny, eluding police and driving with a suspended license, according to Virginia’s court system.

